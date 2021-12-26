Mike Jerome, the owner of the staple drive-in restaurant Fat Boy in Brunswick, opened his fourth restaurant on Thursday.

Flip Breakfast & Brunch Bar is located on Maine Street in the building of the former Benchwarmers Sports Pub near Bowdoin College. In addition to Fat Boy and Flip, Jerome also owns Bolos, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Brunswick that opened in 2019, and Kamasouptra, a soup company that was founded in 2009 and operates out of the Public Market House in Portland.

Jerome said he bought the former Benchwarmers building in 2021 and has spent the past four months recreating it into an “elevated” breakfast restaurant. He described the food as a middle ground between the classic diner style breakfast and a fine dining experience. Cocktails — like mimosas and bloody marys — are also on the menu.

“My first gig was cooking high end restaurants, high end breakfasts at a five star hotel in Austin, Texas,” said Jerome. “Breakfast — that’s kind of back to where it all began after culinary school. Getting back in there and cooking eggs, thats just always been a passion of mine.”

Jerome, 40, went to the Texas Culinary Academy in Austin. He lives in Brunswick and is originally from Scotland. Jerome purchased Fat Boy in 2020, and before that owned the Brunswick branch of Portland Pie Co. for four years, selling that pizzeria in June 2021.

Going forward, Jerome said he would like to work with other existing restaurants in a more consulting-based role.

