BRUNSWICK — Fat Boy Drive-In is under new ownership after almost a year and a half on the market.

Ken and Jeanne Burton have run the Brunswick landmark for more than 30 years, taking over for Ken’s father and keeping the family tradition alive. The Burtons’ children and grandchildren have also worked there, but with Ken and Jeannie’s retirement, the time came to pass the torch.

“The time has come to pass the Fat Boy Drive-In on to new owners,” the Burton family wrote in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday. “We, the Burton family, are so very grateful for all the memories, the love and support from all the local customers and the many employees we call our family.”

Information was not immediately available on who purchased the location, one of the few remaining classic drive-ins in the state, or what might happen to it.

This story will be updated.

