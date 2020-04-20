BRUNSWICK — Two women were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland Monday after an early morning crash.

A Nissan Juke crashed until a utility pole on Old Portland Road at the intersection of Highland Road shortly after 3 a.m., according to a Brunswick Police Department press release. The pole snapped and fallen power lines closed off the road.

Two passengers were trapped inside the vehicle until power was cut. Jennifer Monahan, 44, of Freeport and Regina Davis, 47, of South Windham were taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries. The crash is still under investigation, the release states.

The press release doesn’t state who was driving the vehicle and attempts to contact police for more information were unsuccessful.

A Maine Medical Center spokesperson said late Monday morning that Monahan was in serious condition and Davis was in fair condition.

As of 10 a.m., police said Old Portland Road wouldremain closed at the Highland Road intersection for several hours for utility pole repairs.

