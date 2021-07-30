The newly renovated schooner Mary E sails the Kennebec River in 2019, slightly downriver from where she was launched in 1906. Contributed photo via Maine Maritime Museum

The Mary E, a historic schooner owned by the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath, capsized in the Kennebec River Friday evening with 15 passengers and three crew members on board.

The vessel capsized around 5:30 p.m. on Friday near Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic, according to Bath Chief of Police Andrew Booth.

Everyone on board was rescued safely by Bath fire and police officers, Bath Iron Works security boats and “a few” bystanders, though Booth said he didn’t know how many.

With everyone rescued, Booth said the U.S. Coast Guard is taking over the investigation of what caused the boat to sink.

This story will be updated. 

