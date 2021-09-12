A Netflix film crew stopped by Red’s Eats, a well-known seafood shack in Wiscasset, earlier this month while filming its newest season of “Somebody Feed Phil.”

“Somebody Feed Phil” is a Netflix food and travel documentary series that follows Phil Rosenthal, a television writer and producer, as he samples local cuisine in cities around the world.

Each season features five or six roughly hourlong episodes, each dedicated to a different spot on the map. In the most recent season, season four, Rosenthal traveled to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, San Franciso and Singapore, among other places.

Netflix has not yet released information on the new season, such as where each episode will take viewers or the season’s expected release date.

Prior to “Somebody Feed Phil,” Rosenthal was most widely known for his role as the creator, writer and executive producer of the television sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” which ran from 1996 to 2005.

Rosenthal and his wife, Monica Horan, who also portrayed Amy on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” visited Red’s Eats on Monday, Sept. 6 with a Netflix crew in tow, according to Red’s Eats owner Debbie Gagnon.

While there, Gagnon said Rosenthal sampled the seafood shack’s scallops and lobster rolls — what Red’s Eats is best known for.

During the summer tourist season, locals and visitors alike wait for over an hour for a Red’s Eats lobster roll. The tiny landmark often has a line stretching around the corner and down Route 1. In 2019, the eatery sold about 14.5 tons of lobster, according to Gagnon.

Gagnon said the Red’s Eats crew was “beyond thrilled to feed Phil” and reported Rosenthal and Horan “loved their meal.”

“We are beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of Phil’s show,” said Gagnon. “It’s so humbling and we can’t wait to watch it on Netflix. You never know who you might be standing next to in line.”

Rosenthal and Horan aren’t the first celebrities to visit Red’s Eats. Since the landmark opened in 1954, Gagnon said actor Tom Cruise, musician Lionel Richie and chef Andrew Zimmern have all eaten at Red’s Eats. The landmark has also been featured on the Food Network and “The Zimmern List” on the Travel Channel.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: