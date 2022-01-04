The Brunswick Town Council on Thursday will revisit a proposal mandating the wearing of facemasks in public places to combat COVID-19.

The proposal’s sponsor, Councilor Kathy Wilson, said time was of the essence.

“I understand the need, the desire for more information and stuff like that,” Wilson said. “I think what we’re forgetting is how fast this is moving, and how many people are getting sick, and how many people are dying.

“COVID is not waiting for us to have all of this public hearing stuff. I know we got to have it, but I think there is a way to move through this and I’m all for that. Quite frankly, I’m scared, and I’m scared for everyone in town.”

In October, the Brunswick town council voted 5-3 to reject a similar mask mandate also proposed by Wilson.

Portland approved a citywide indoor mask mandate on Monday.

Brunswick currently has a mask mandate for all school and municipal-owned or leased buildings.

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that COVID-19 cases nationwide have reached record highs, with more than 1.08 million cases reported on Monday due to a holiday backlog.

Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick was treating 16 inpatients for COVID-19 as of Monday, eight of which were in the intensive care unit and four of which were on ventilators.

As of Tuesday, 148,217 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in total statewide, resulting in 1,556 deaths. In Cumberland County, 28,293 cases had been reported and 274 deaths.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 74.9% of Maine’s eligible population has received a final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC estimates that approximately 86% of Brunswick residents are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and an informational session will likely be led by Mid Coast-Parkview Health President and CEO Lois Skillings, Mason said.

Councilors could either reject the proposal outright, approve the mandate immediately on an emergency basis with a public hearing to follow or reject the emergency basis but set a public hearing for later this month.

Chairperson Jim Mason, in a Tuesday interview, said he expects there will be an opportunity for public comment at the meeting.

“I think there’s going to be strong opinions on both sides,” said Mason.

