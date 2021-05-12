A 2-year-old boy and his parents were injured Wednesday morning when the boy fired an unsecured handgun left on a nightstand in his parents’ bedroom in West Bath, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrived at 109 New Meadows Road after receiving a report of multiple gunshot wounds at 7:58 a.m.

The mother, 22, sustained a “clean gunshot wound” to her leg and the father, 25, sustained a minor injury to the back of his head,” according to Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry. The boy was struck in the face by the recoil of the weapon.

All three were transported to Mid Coast Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Merry said the boy’s face injury “was minor and, to my understanding, he was immediately released.”

There was also 3-week-old baby boy present in the room, according to police. That child was turned over to his grandmother who also lives at the residence but was not home at the time of the shooting.

The boy fired one shot from a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun that struck both parents, said Merry. He said police believe the gun was loaded on the nightstand in his parents’ bedroom.

“The question of how the boy was able to pick up and fire the weapon is of great concern and is being investigated,” Merry wrote in a statement Wednesday. “This situation, while disturbing, could have had an even more tragic ending. We are thankful that the injuries were not more serious.”

Police would not disclose the names of those involved, however, the home where the shooting occurred is owned by Sherry Cousins, according to West Bath tax records.

No one has been charged in the incident, but an investigation continues, Merry said.

Merry said that although incidents like these are rare, they should be taken as a warning to the public to ensure firearm are kept in a locked space out of reach of children.

“In the 12 years I’ve been Sherriff, we’ve never had a situation like this,” said Merry. “If you have children, you really should be securing any firearm in a locked closet or cabinet or have a trigger lock.”

This story will be updated.

