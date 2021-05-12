Brunswick schools will offer COVID-19 shots to students ages 12 and older this month through a partnership with Mid Coast Hospital, Superintendent Phil Potenziano announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes shortly after federal regulators authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 12-to 15-years old.

The vaccine clinics will take place at the Coffin School beginning next week. Students will need parental consent to receive the free vaccine. The first shot will be administered May 20 and the second shot will be administered June 10.

Potenziano said that students who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to quarantine after an exposure to COVID-19. To read Potenziano’s full statement, visit brunswicksd.org.

