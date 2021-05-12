Brunswick schools will offer COVID-19 shots to students ages 12 and older this month through a partnership with Mid Coast Hospital, Superintendent Phil Potenziano announced Wednesday.
The announcement comes shortly after federal regulators authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 12-to 15-years old.
The vaccine clinics will take place at the Coffin School beginning next week. Students will need parental consent to receive the free vaccine. The first shot will be administered May 20 and the second shot will be administered June 10.
Potenziano said that students who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to quarantine after an exposure to COVID-19. To read Potenziano’s full statement, visit brunswicksd.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump officials defend their actions in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
-
Business
UPS drivers picket in Maine over long hours during pandemic
-
South Portland Sentry
Community News – South Portland Community Garden Collective plans seedling and plant sale
-
Sports
UMaine picks Ben Barr as its next men’s ice hockey coach
-
American Journal
Westbrook High School senior honored for achievement, citizenship
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.