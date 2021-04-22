As of Thursday, Brunswick High School has now reported four active cases of COVID-19, up one from when the outbreak was first announced by Superintendent Phil Potenziano in a letter on April 19.
The Maine Center for Disease Control defines an outbreak as three or more cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period that are epidemiologically linked.
“Please monitor yourself/your student for signs and symptoms,” Potenziano wrote. “A school representative has contacted all close contacts.”
According to a reopening update on April 9, all Brunswick schools will be transitioning from two days to four days per week of in-person learning beginning on April 26 until the end of the school year.
There are currently nine active positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in the Brunswick School District — four at Brunswick High School, three at Kate Furbish Elementary School and two at Brunswick Junior High School.
In total there have been 56 cumulative cases district wide.
To read the full letter from Potenziano, visit brunswicksd.org
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Amanda Huotari, longtime Maine theater director, is stepping down
-
Times Record
As overdoses rise in Lisbon, new police partnership brings a way out
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Diamondbacks outslug Reds, 14-11
-
Business
Stocks end lower after report on Biden’s tax proposal
-
Business
Maine medical marijuana trailblazer hospitalized following accident
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.