As of Thursday, Brunswick High School has now reported four active cases of COVID-19, up one from when the outbreak was first announced by Superintendent Phil Potenziano in a letter on April 19.

The Maine Center for Disease Control defines an outbreak as three or more cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period that are epidemiologically linked.

“Please monitor yourself/your student for signs and symptoms,” Potenziano wrote. “A school representative has contacted all close contacts.”

According to a reopening update on April 9, all Brunswick schools will be transitioning from two days to four days per week of in-person learning beginning on April 26 until the end of the school year.

There are currently nine active positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in the Brunswick School District — four at Brunswick High School, three at Kate Furbish Elementary School and two at Brunswick Junior High School.

In total there have been 56 cumulative cases district wide.

To read the full letter from Potenziano, visit brunswicksd.org

