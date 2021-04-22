Two women are facing multiple charges after police allegedly found a variety of illegal drugs during a Brunswick home search Wednesday night.

Kim Wentworth, 37, of Brunswick, and Amanda Ames, 35, of Lewiston, were arrested around 10:15 p.m. during the search at 12 Perryman Drive.

Brunswick Police seized unspecified amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, clonidine, bupropion and tizanidine, along with cash, filled syringes and drug trafficking evidence from the home. Authorities are also testing other substances found in the residence that could be illegal.

Two children inside the home during the search were released to other family members, according to police. Maine Child Protective Services is involved in the investigation.

Wentworth was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug, a Class A crime, three counts of Class E unlawful possession of a schedule Z drug, falsifying physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.

She is being held on a $4,000 bail at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Falsifying physical evidence and child endangerment are both Class D crimes.

Ames was charged with two counts of Class A aggravated trafficking of a scheduled W drug, endangering the welfare of a child and violating previous bail conditions — a Class E crime. She is being held without bail at Two Bridges.

Class A crimes carry a penalty of up to 30 years incarceration and a $50,000 fine.

The offenses happened in a posted Drug-Free Safe Zone, which elevated each of the drug charges, according to Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart. The investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges.

Brunswick Patrol and the Criminal Investigations Divisions assisted with the search, along with the Sagadahoc County Sherriff’s Office and Maine Drug Enforcement.

