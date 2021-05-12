Bowdoin College will receive $2.95 million in emergency funding under the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion federal COVID relief package.

The money Bowdoin receives is part of more than $105 million in funding for colleges, universities, and students in Maine under the plan.

According to a statement from the office of Maine 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree: “The funding will help local institutions cope with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue serving their students safely. At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship.”

More than two dozen other Maine colleges and universities will receive various levels of funding, including Maine Maritime Academy ($2.25 million), the University of Southern Maine ($14 million) and the University of Maine ($22 million).

Southern Maine Community College, which has a campus at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, is set to receive $11.4 million.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: