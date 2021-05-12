Bowdoin College will receive $2.95 million in emergency funding under the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion federal COVID relief package.
The money Bowdoin receives is part of more than $105 million in funding for colleges, universities, and students in Maine under the plan.
According to a statement from the office of Maine 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree: “The funding will help local institutions cope with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue serving their students safely. At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship.”
More than two dozen other Maine colleges and universities will receive various levels of funding, including Maine Maritime Academy ($2.25 million), the University of Southern Maine ($14 million) and the University of Maine ($22 million).
Southern Maine Community College, which has a campus at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, is set to receive $11.4 million.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NHL notebook: Rangers fire coach Quinn, 3 assistants
-
Times Record
Lisbon council sends $18.1 million school budget to voters
-
Health
CDC advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for children 12 and older
-
Schools and Education
Freeport, Biddeford and Topsham educators among Maine’s county teachers of the year
-
Times Record
Bowdoin College to get nearly $3 million in federal COVID relief funds
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.