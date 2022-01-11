Paul A. Wright 1941 – 2021 WISCASSET – Paul A. Wright of Westport Bridge Road died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Bath on April 22, 1941, a son of Wellesley and Pearl (Doughty) Wright. He graduated high school in Connecticut and entered the U.S. Army. He was employed as a leadman and then a crane operator at Bath Iron Works until retiring in 2012. He is survived by his wife, Anne Wright of Wiscasset; one son; one brother, Leon Wright and his wife Nancy of Woolwich; a very special cousin, Ashley West of Westport Island; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, John Wright. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset in the spring. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to Midcoast Humane 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011 or midcoasthumane.org

