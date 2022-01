BRUNSWICK – Edward A. Ahlquist, 92, joined his wife, Patricia in heaven. After a full life of teaching, farming, serving in the USN, and minister he is now with his Lord.

On Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. his family invites you to a memorial service at Living Stone Community Church, 711 Ossipee Trail, Route 25, Standish, Maine. A complete obituary of his life can be found on http://WWW.DolbyBlaisSegee.com



