Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 1/18 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council/School Board Joint Workshop
Thur. 1/20 6:30 p.m. School Board Building Oversight Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Tues. 1/18 4 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall
Wed. 1/19 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 1/19 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 1/20 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 1/20 6 p.m. Community Services and Recreation Advisory Board 418 Payne Road
Fri. 1/21 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Tues. 1/18 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee
Tues. 1/18 4:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee
Tues. 1/18 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 1/19 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Waste Reduction Committee
Thur. 1/20 11:30 a.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee
Thur. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
