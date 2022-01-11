Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  1/18  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  1/19  6:30 p.m.  Town Council/School Board Joint Workshop

Thur.  1/20  6:30 p.m.  School Board Building Oversight Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues.  1/18  4 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall

Wed.  1/19  5:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  1/19  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  1/20  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  1/20  6 p.m.  Community Services and Recreation Advisory Board  418 Payne Road

Fri.  1/21  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues.  1/18  7:30 a.m.  Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Tues.  1/18  4:30 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition Committee

Tues.  1/18  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  1/19  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  1/19  6:30 p.m.  Waste Reduction Committee

Thur.  1/20  11:30 a.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Thur.  1/20  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

