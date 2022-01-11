Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 1/18 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council/School Board Joint Workshop

Thur. 1/20 6:30 p.m. School Board Building Oversight Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues. 1/18 4 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall

Wed. 1/19 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 1/19 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 1/20 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 1/20 6 p.m. Community Services and Recreation Advisory Board 418 Payne Road

Fri. 1/21 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues. 1/18 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Tues. 1/18 4:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee

Tues. 1/18 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 1/19 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee

Wed. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Waste Reduction Committee

Thur. 1/20 11:30 a.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Thur. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

