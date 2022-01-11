Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Fri. 1/14 9 a.m. Climate Action Commission City Hall

Tues. 1/18 6 p.m. Recreation Commission 4 Sheridan Road

Wed. 1/19 11 a.m. Community Development Committee City Hall

Wed. 1/19 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee City Hall

Thur. 1/20 11 a.m. Climate Action Commission City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues. 1/18 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 1/19 10 a.m. Staff Review Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 1/19 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee

Wed. 1/19 6 p.m. Appointment Committee Live/Zoom

Wed. 1/19 7 p.m. Recreation Commission Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 1/20 4:30 p.m. Sewer District 10 Pine Tree Road

Thur. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed. 1/19 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 1/19 4 p.m. Recycling Committee

Wed. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 1/20 2:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Task Force

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

