Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Fri.  1/14  9 a.m.  Climate Action Commission  City Hall

Tues.  1/18  6 p.m.  Recreation Commission  4 Sheridan Road

Wed.  1/19  11 a.m.  Community Development Committee  City Hall

Wed.  1/19  4 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee  City Hall

Thur.  1/20  11 a.m.  Climate Action Commission  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  1/18  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  1/19  10 a.m.  Staff Review  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  1/19  5 p.m.  Town Commons Committee

Wed.  1/19  6 p.m.  Appointment Committee  Live/Zoom

Wed.  1/19  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  1/20  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District  10 Pine Tree Road

Thur.  1/20  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed.  1/19  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  1/19  4 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Wed.  1/19  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  1/20  2:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Task Force

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur.  1/20  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles