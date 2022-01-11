Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Fri. 1/14 9 a.m. Climate Action Commission City Hall
Tues. 1/18 6 p.m. Recreation Commission 4 Sheridan Road
Wed. 1/19 11 a.m. Community Development Committee City Hall
Wed. 1/19 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee City Hall
Thur. 1/20 11 a.m. Climate Action Commission City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Tues. 1/18 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 1/19 10 a.m. Staff Review Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 1/19 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee
Wed. 1/19 6 p.m. Appointment Committee Live/Zoom
Wed. 1/19 7 p.m. Recreation Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 1/20 4:30 p.m. Sewer District 10 Pine Tree Road
Thur. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Wed. 1/19 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 1/19 4 p.m. Recycling Committee
Wed. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 1/20 2:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Task Force
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Thur. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
