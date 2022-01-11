WATERVILLE — Five people were injured Tuesday when a gathering at a home ended in an argument and a man pulling a knife and stabbing others, police said.

The incident at the home on County Road began around 12:30 a.m. when there was a dispute between a man and a woman, according to Waterville Deputy Police Chief William Bonney.

The man stabbed the woman and then three other men as they tried to defend her, Bonney said. The suspect was severely injured in the fight but it wasn’t clear how. Bonney said he didn’t have all the details on what transpired at the home, but he said drugs were involved.

“When you take away the lucid thoughts of a sober person and add drugs it’s always more dangerous,” Bonney said.

He declined to give the address where the stabbings occurred on County Road and said the suspect’s name and that of the victims will not be released until charges are filed.

The four stabbing victims were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Thayer Center for Health in Waterville and were later released, Bonney said. The suspect also was taken to the Thayer Center but then was transported by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland. The suspect was reported to be in stable condition later Tuesday, Bonney said.

Police learned of the incident when they received a brief 911 call with a woman yelling in the background.

County Road extends north from North Street, travels under Interstate 95 and connects with Marston Road near Messalonskee Stream.

