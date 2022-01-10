A man fired shots in the direction of troopers investigating a domestic violence incident Sunday evening in Waldo, according to Maine State Police.

The incident on East Waldo Road began around 5 p.m. when police responded to a report that the victim and her 3-year-old child fled a home and went to a neighbor for help. The victim’s two-week-old baby was still inside the home, police said.

As troopers arrived to investigate, 30-year-old Kote Aldus started firing shots in their direction from inside the house, police said. Trooper Tyler Harrington, a member of the tactical team, returned fire.

Related Maine State Police tactical team responds to standoff in Waldo

Aldus was arrested for domestic violence assault about three hours later, according to police. He was taken to a Belfast hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The baby was unharmed.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General will investigate the incident, which is standard in all shootings involving a police officer.

Police say Aldus might face more charges after consultation with the district attorney.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: