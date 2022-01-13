FALMOUTH – Rev. Dr. Ralph W. Rogers passed away on Jan. 9, 2022 at the Gosnell Hospice House, Scarborough, Maine.

Born in Orange, N.J., Ralph spent his pre-adult years in New York State, first in Troy and later in Scarsdale.

A graduate of Hamilton College and Harvard University’s Graduate School of Business Administration, Ralph served as a seagoing supply officer in the United States Navy leaving with the rank of Lieutenant.

During a subsequent business career, Ralph focused on consumer packaged goods especially those produced by food processors. For many years, he was a management consultant working with clients across the United States and Europe. During those years, he co-founded Christian Career Development, an organization that works with people who are not totally satisfied with their careers.

Subsequently, he co-founded the Protein Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works with those who are physically and spiritually hungry, primarily in the United States. To provide financial support to the Foundation, Ralph joined with others in acquiring and managing a significant number of food businesses.

At age 59, he enrolled at Bangor Theological Seminary earning both M.Div and D.Min. degrees. During that period, he was ordained within the American Baptist tradition and served as Associate Pastor of the West Falmouth Baptist Church. Later he served as interim pastor at congregations in Lewiston and Scarborough, pastored a house church in Gorham, and with others began congregations at seven assisted living facilities in the greater Portland area. He also founded the Emmaus Teams in an effort to provide an early Christian way of congregational life to those who are not attracted to contemporary models. An enthusiastic preacher, he encouraged people to trust Jesus Christ.

He leaves his beloved wife of 62 years, Lyall; their four children, Laurie, Bryn Mawr, Pa., Scott, Fairfax, Va., Catherine, Scarborough, Maine, and James, Gorham, Maine and their spouses; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Also surviving is a brother, John, of New London, N.H.. A sister, Jean Hahn of Stamford, Conn. predeceased him.

Ralph had a heart condition since 1995. The family is forever grateful to Robert Frazer, D. O. and his cardiologist, Dr. Lisa Thomas who cared and ministered to him over the years.

In the words of one of his grandchildren, “To know him was to adore him, and to hear his laugh was to feel the purest form of joy. He was the most special man who treasured every bowl of ice cream he ate and spent hours letting his grandchildren drive his boat, ‘Grandpa’s Ship,’ while teaching me his Harvard Business School lessons. We know you are resting peacefully now. We will never forget all the wonderful advice you’ve given to your loved ones over the years.”

Above all, he will be remembered the most by everyone that knew him for his infectious laugh, and his unconditional love for his family and friends.

The family will gather in late spring for his burial and family reunion.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make donations in Ralph’s memory, may send them to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

