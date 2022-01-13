Caroline K. Russell 1953 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Caroline K. Russell, 68, passed away at Gosnell House in Scarborough in mid-December. Caroline was a generous philanthropist beloved by her church and community. Active at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Brunswick, she faithfully served on vestry, and as clerk and administrative assistant. Through her profound passion for serving and welcoming others, she founded the mission of evangelism and hospitality. By way of her call to abundant giving she funded the expansion of the Episcopal Church’s Sacred Ground program focusing on racial justice and equity to the wider community and national church. Caroline was a loving Big Sister and helped found and was a board member of Housing Resources for Youth and helmed its pilot. She was also a Friday chef at Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program, on the board of Gathering Place and supporter of Tedford Housing. Her heart for caring for others was felt by many in the community. Earlier in life she had also been a banker, realtor and florist in New Hampshire, spending about 15 years in Meredith. She earned a BA in Greek and Roman Literature from Tufts University in 1974. In her youth she loved horseback riding and as an Army brat, lived abroad in Germany and Okinawa. Later in life she continued to travel with Africa as a favored locale. She is survived by her daughter, Kayte; sister, Kathryn, and brother, Dave. Her faithfulness, generous spirit, heart for justice, and straight forward presence will be greatly missed. A memorial service and interment will take place at St Paul’s Episcopal Church, Brunswick, Maine on June 4, 2022 at 11am. Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. If you are so inclined, please consider a donation in her name to: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Housing Resources for Youth 27 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011 or: The Gathering Place PO Box 171 Brunswick, ME 04011 or: MidCoast Hunger Prevention Program PO Box 171 Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book