Barry D. York 1957 – 2021 MELBOURNE, Fla. – Barry D. York, 64, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at Health First’s Cape Canaveral Hospital, Cocoa Beach, Fla. He was born in Brunswick, Sept. 26, 1957, son of Harmon D. York and Mary Hersey. Barry grew up in Cundy’s Harbor, a true harbor boy where days were spent working on the water and enjoying life in a small coastal village. He attended Harpswell and Brunswick schools, graduating in the first senior class at Mt. Ararat High School in 1975. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he traveled the world, spending most of his military years in Southern California. In 1986, he was honorably discharged and began his career at Arco, now ConocoPhillips. On Oct. 28, 2001, he married his soulmate and life partner, Sara Vickery in Greenville. Together, they shared their lives between Melbourne, Fla. and Greenville. Always with a special cat or two in his life, Barry had a fondness to felines. The Forks held a dear place within Barry, where he shared memories of hunting trips with his father, brother and extended family. He enjoyed being on the open ocean and days spent cruising on his motorcycle. He is predeceased by his father, Harmon D. York who passed Jan. 30, 2012; and his brother, Harmon Dana York Jr., April 1, 1970. Besides his beloved wife of Melbourne, Fla., he is survived by his mother, Mary Rouillard and stepfather, Ernest of Harpswell, stepmother, Martha L. York of Cundy’s Harbor, mother-in-law, Martha Vickery of Melbourne, Fla; two brothers, Steven H. York and sister-in-law, Lori of Litchfield, and Scott Rouillard of Harpswell, three sisters, Paula L. Colby and brother-in-law, Stanley of Richmond, Kristin York Casey and brother-in-law, Shawn of Brunswick and Jayne Rouillard of Bath; two cats, Bubby and Kineo; six nieces, a nephew; and several cousins. Interment will be held at a later date in Orr’s Island Cemetery, Orr’s Island. In memory of Barry, memorial contributions may be made to the Coastal Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011

