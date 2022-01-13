YARMOUTH – Phillip A. Valliere, 77, passed away peacefully, after a prolonged illness, at Bay Square at Yarmouth on Jan. 8, 2022, with his loving wife Annalee at his side.Phil was born in Lawrence, Mass., on Dec. 26, 1944, the son of Phillip J. Valliere and Blanche (Guilmet) Valliere. He grew up in Lawrence, attended St. Patrick’s School and graduated Lawrence High School Class of 1964. At LHS, he played varsity football, basketball and track and was class president in 1962 and 1964. He was also CYO president, a lifeguard at the Allicon Pool and Hampton Beach, and served in the Army Reserves.In 1970, Phil began working at AT&T while attending Northern Essex Community College in the evening, earning an A.S. in Business Administration, then graduating Magna Cum Laude from New Hampshire College with a B.S. in Management in 1975.After a lifelong career in telecommunications – spanning AT&T, NYNEX (Nantucket Island Supervisor 1978-1981) and Bell Atlantic, he rose the ranks from Technician to Senior Project Engineer and retired from Verizon. Never one to sit still very long, he was quickly recruited by XO Communications to engineer fiber-optic networks in Boston until daily commuting traffic finally convinced him to officially retire. Around that time, Phil was reunited with his LHS classmate Annalee (Tozier) Pease. They began dating and, after a long courtship, eventually got married in 2007, prompting his move to Cumberland Foreside, ME with Annalee. They spent summers on Bustins Island, ME where he was a permanent fixture in his rocking chair on the porch, waving and greeting everyone who passed by Annalee’s cottage.Every summer he relished playing with his three wild grandchildren along the Maine coast and he also enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, spending time outdoors, and watching the New England Patriots. He did volunteer work and exercised regularly at Casco Bay YMCA. He inspired those around him to work hard, do their best and “always be the highest apple on the tree”, which was ingrained in him by his mother and passed onto his son. He would cite motivational quotes at just the right moments – to sympathize, support and encourage those facing a challenge. Phil was a very kind and generous man who had a lifelong devotion to his family and friends. He had a soothing presence, a practical point of view, and was always quick to make a joke. He had unwavering values, a quiet kindness, and incredible work ethic. He was a good listener and confidante. A true gentleman: thoughtful, helpful, polite. He lived simply and valued the people and experiences in his life over material possessions.Phil is survived by his wife of 14 years, Annalee (Tozier) Pease; his son Phillip and his wife Kelly; and three grandchildren who loved their “Pépère” dearly. He is also survived by Annalee’s son Andrew Pease and his wife Joanna and their son David; and Annalee’s daughter Julie Pease and her husband David. Phil is also survived by his sister Phyllis McCarthy and her husband William McCarthy, their two children and four grandchildren.Predeceasing Phil were his parents and eldest sister Madeleine Ramskill. The family wishes to thank Bay Square at Yarmouth and Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care for their kindness and compassion to Phil and his family.A celebration of life will be planned for a later date with private burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Andover, MA in the spring. To express condolences, please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Phil’s honor to one of the charities below, or another charity of your choosing:Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care163 US Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074compassuslivingfoundation.org/give/﻿Casco Bay YMCA14 Old SouthFreeport RoadFreeport, ME 04032

