Seniors to be entertained

Westbrook Senior Citizens President Michelle LeClerc said the club will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., following a meal at noon.

Shrimp scampi with garlic bread, tossed salad and fruit will be served. This meal is for members who have preordered, LeClerc said.

Musician Red Gallagher will entertain.

The organization is open to anyone 50 years of age or older, whether they are a Westbrook resident or not. Its purpose is to promote friendship, provide recreational opportunities and entertainment, and enrich members’ well-being.

For more information or for questions about the meeting, contact Carol Sue Hayden at 854-2112 or [email protected]

50 years ago

The Westbrook American reported on Jan. 12, 1972, that Louise Thomas, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Thomas of Mason Street, was to return Jan. 20 to Cornell University in New York, where she was a sophomore. She had arrived home on Christmas Eve.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: