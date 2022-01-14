PORTLAND – Kenneth “Kenny” Wayne Burden, of Portland, passed away of natural causes on Jan. 4, 2022. Kenny was born March 14, 1977 in Jacksonville, Fla. As a young man he grew up in Yulee, Fla., eventually moving to Portland, Maine calling it home in 2003. He loved talking to his family and friends. Kenny would call just to chit chat about anything and everything. Those phone calls will be missed. He loved his kitty, Star who had lived with him for 15 years. He is predeceased by his mother Beatrice Burden, March 1995. He is survived by his daughter Savannah Burden of Yulee, Fla.; his father Gene Burden and mother Jackie Burden of Surrency, Ga.; his siblings Brenda Morris, Robert Burden, Diane Elder and half sister Kimberlee Nostro; and many loving nieces and nephews; along with a host of long-time friends and his beloved cat Star. A memorial and graveside services will be held in Nassau County Florida at a later date. ﻿

