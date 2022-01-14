Kathleen J. (Ketchum) Steele 1960 – 2022 BROADWAY, N.C. – Kathleen J. (Ketchum) Steele, 61, of Strike Eagle Drive passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born in Bath on August 16, 1960, the daughter of William H. Ketchum, Jr. and Rita C. (Collins) Ketchum. Kathleen “Katie” graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1978. She married Robert “Bob” M. Steele Sr. on June 17, 1984. Katie and Bob moved several times around the United States while Bob was on Active Duty with the U.S. Navy. They raised three children together. Katie was active as a Girl Scout Brownie leader for five years. With her children grown, Katie decided to further her education. In 2014, she earned an associate degree in Accounting at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP). In 2017, she received her bachelor’s degree in Business Management at UNCP. She was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and a member of the Rotary Club. She also spent many hours tutoring other students at UNCP, an activity that she enjoyed very much. Katie loved animals. Cats and dogs were always welcome in her home. She worked many years for the Small Animal Emergency Services in Vass, N.C. She always found time to read, enjoyed crafts especially knitting, crocheting, sewing and baking, and cherished the times when she was surrounded by her extended family. She is survived by her husband, Robert M. Steele Sr. of Broadway, N.C.; two sons, Robert M. Steele Jr. and his fiancé Mary of Raleigh, N.C., and Michael J. Steele and his wife Jessica of Biloxi, Miss., one daughter, Kaitlyn S. Steele of Broadway, N.C.; four granddaughters, Serena, Bridgete, Kenzie and Gemma; two sisters, Colleen A. White of Portland, Maureen L. Ketchum of Methuen, Mass. and one brother, Matthew L. Ketchum of Fort Worth, Texas; and her stepfather, Kenneth Chubbuck of Wiscasset. Katie was predeceased by her parents Rita C. Ketchum-Chubbuck and William H. Ketchum, Jr.

