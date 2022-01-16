PORTLAND – Raymond W. Pinard, 86, of Portland, passed away following a brief illness on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was predeceased by his dedicated wife of 60 years, Joan M. (Deady) Pinard, who passed away in 2020.

Ray was born on July 4, 1935, in Worcester, Mass., and as a child would joke that the fireworks celebrations were in honor of his birthday. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he and Joan raised their two daughters, Jean and Kathleen, in Oxford, Mass., where he owned a candy distributorship that serviced throughout New England. While living in Oxford, Mass., Ray was an active participant in the St. Ann’s Parish community, played softball in the town league, and enjoyed games of pinochle with his “cronies” at the community center.

After retiring, Ray moved to Florida with Joan to enjoy the warm weather with their close group of friends. He was an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels and served his local community for 10 years. With his warm, larger-than-life personality, Ray lit up the room with laughter and made every occasion memorable and bright, whether he was traveling, joining body surfing competitions, or teaching his grandchildren the proper way to eat steamers.

Ray spent the last two years of his life in Portland, where he lived at the Park Danforth and made a spirited group of friends at “The Home”. While in Maine, Ray enjoyed golfing with his family at Kineo Island, fishing in Casco Bay, and daily excursions with his cherished friend, Louise Adams.

Ray is survived by two daughters, Jean Barbour and her husband Billy of Falmouth, and Kate Joseph and her husband Michael of Charleston, S.C.; a sister, Margaret “Peggy” LaRose of Worcester, Mass.; grandchildren Luke Barbour and his wife Allison, Bradley Barbour and his fiancée Kelsey Duchesne, Molly Joseph, and Jonathan Joseph.

He was predeceased by his brother, Albert Pinard and four sisters, Alma Woods, Blanche Bacon, Irene O’Brien, and Loretta Millett.

Private services will be held at a later date.

