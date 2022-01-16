PITTSBURGH, Pa. – John Newton Sayre, 83, of Pittsburgh, Pa., formerly of Yarmouth, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. John was born in Grand Forks, N.D. on June 23, 1938, to Josiah Lombard Sayre and Margaret Sayre (McRonald)

An army veteran, John served his country from 1958 to 1962.

John is survived by his wife, Maria Teresa Sayre (Dolan Gonzalez); and five children, Steven Sayre, Diana Sayre (David Berman), Father Dismas (Edward) Sayre, Daniel Sayre (Cheryl) and Patricia Guevarez (Jose); and his sister, Marcia Sayre. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Angel Servillo (Joel), Alexis Sayre, Emily Sayre, Joshua Sayre, and Sabrina Guevarez.

John was preceded in death by his sisters Margaret Sayre and Laura Sayre.

At his request, no funeral service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the George A. Thoma Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be sent to:

Disabled American Veterans

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous