BUXTON – On Dec. 23, 2021, Aristene “Tina” Norton went to her eternal house in Heaven, not made by human hands, where she was lovingly welcomed face to face with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.She was born on March 3, 1935 to Hugh and Olive (Towle) Murray in Bellows Falls, Vt. She grew up in Brattleboro, Vt. and Keene, N.H., and was the oldest of four girls.In 1959 Tina married Robert Wheeler. They lived and worked in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Maine. They were blessed with three wonderful children.Even as a child, Tina loved the Lord, and as an adult she lived the life and walked the walk of a devoted Christian. She went through many trials, but always remained faithful.She was a gifted artist, and her creativity was admired in the arts and crafts she made for others, in her home décor, and even in the clothes she wore. She liked to write and loved words and books.In 1979 Tina married Daniel Norton, and in 1981 they moved from Maine to Florida where Dan completed his career in the Navy. During that time, Tina took several classes from Liberty University, and also graduated from the Bible College of Merritt Island. When Dan retired from the Navy, they moved to Alton, N.H. where they were house parents to adolescent boys. Later, they spent many happy years in Ossipee, N.H.Several years ago, Tina and Dan moved back to Maine, and joined the Deeper Well church in Standish. Tina pioneered a ladies’ Bible study where she taught and mentored many women who loved her dearly. She also fervently prayed for friends and family alike. As her health declined, Dan faithfully took care of her; and the family is very thankful to him for his loving kindness and tender care of her.Tina leaves behind, her husband and best friend, Daniel Norton; her children Mark Wheeler and wife Crystal, Jeffrey Wheeler and wife Christine, Kimberly Gillikin and husband Cedric, all in Maine; sisters Roberta Fish of South Carolina, Judith Ellis, and Linda Murray, both of Maine; grandchildren Mandie Luce, Joyce Wheeler, Vincent Wheeler, Nicole Bowie-Haskell, Jeffrey Wheeler, Jr., Nathan Wheeler, Samantha Gillikin, Ronald Gillikin, Christopher Gillikin, Lillyann Gillikin; 13 great -grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Bobby Wheeler; great-grandson,Charlie Bowie-Haskell; and daughter-in-law, Sheena Wheeler.There will be a memorial service on May 22, 10 a.m. at the Deeper Well Church, Standish. A 1 p.m. graveside service will follow at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

