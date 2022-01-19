WINDHAM – Antonia (Krenn) Casey, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan.14, 2022, at a Portland hospital.

She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She was a resident of Westbrook for over 50 years after spending her early life in Austria where she was born.

Antonia was predeceased by her husband, Stanley W. Casey, Jr. She is survived by her children, Heidi DiStefano and her husband, Michael of Wells; Manfred Krenn and his wife Doris of Grassnitzberg, Austria; Melinda Doane and her husband, Timothy of Safety Harbor, Florida; and Kim Carignan of Windham; and loving nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial, 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at St. Hyacinth’s Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook followed by a reception at Stockhouse Restaurant, 506 Main St., Westbrook. To express condolences and to participate in Antonia’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

﻿

