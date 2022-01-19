RAYMOND – Donald Keith Murdoch, 79, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 following a lengthy illness. He was born in Providence, R.I., a son of the late David A. and Marjorie Cox Murdoch. Don attended Portland High School where he excelled in sports. This is where he met the love of his life, Nancy Conley. He joined the U.S. Army in 1960 proudly serving his country. Don was a paratrooper with the elite 101st Airborne Division receiving many awards including Paratrooper of the Month. Don married Nancy while he was stationed in Tennessee in April of 1961 and they were married for over 60 years. Don joined the Portland Fire Deptment where again, he proudly served moving up in rank. He worked at several stations retiring as a Captain after 22 years of service. Don was an avid body builder and weightlifter competing in many competitions and winning many titles. In 1982, he won the Mr. Maine bodybuilding title, being the oldest person to win the title at that time. Don was a member of the Pine Tree Rod and Gun Club and the American Legion. He was fiercely passionate about his family and adored his children and grandchildren.He is survived by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Nancy L. (Conley) Murdoch, son, Donald K. Murdoch Jr. of Falmouth, daughter, Maureen E. Tibbetts and husband Mark of Steep Falls, brother, David P. Murdoch and wife Elaine of Falmouth, five grandchildren, Brent Tibbetts, Joseph Sawyer, Justine Tibbetts, Mark Tibbetts, Jr. and Samuel Murdoch. He was predeceased by sisters, Bonnie Hayes in 1997 and Judy Sylvester in 2017. He also leaves his beloved dog, DaisyA time of visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., noon, at the Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, So. Portland with military honors.Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for further information and to leave a tribute.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital,501 St. Jude Place,Memphis, TN 38105.

