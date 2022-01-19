LYMAN – Abner Clarkson, of Lyman, died in Biddeford on Jan. 9, 2022, a stone’s throw away from where he was born in Biddeford on June 27, 1989.Abner was the son of Matt and Rita (Ozols) Clarkson and spent his entire childhood at the family farm on Walker Road in Lyman. He attended Lyman Elementary School, where he won the Civic Oration Contest one year, with a rousing speech about Muhammed Ali, which had the auditorium full of students on their feet cheering. He spent time at Massabesic High School and the New School in Kennebunk, before graduating from Youth Building Alternatives in Portland.Abner grew helping his mother on the farm and learned early how to appreciate growing things in nature and to work hard. He later worked as a carpenter for his father, and for other builders in Maine and elsewhere.Ab also spent time adventuring across America, hopping freight trains with his beloved cat Katija, and living the hard life. He never shied away from the full experience he was after. He was a gifted writer, and we wish he were here writing his life story, instead of us trying to do it.He leaves behind his daughter, Aevie Boo Clarkson, whom he loved with all his heart, also his parents, his brother Jesse Clarkson and extended family across the country. Ab was predeceased by his older brother, Shaun Buck, whom he looked up to, and dearly missed.Abner was proud of his Latvian heritage, as was his brother Shaun. They both found and followed the Odinist beliefs which respect and stay close to the seasons, the sun and nature.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com.The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.﻿In Abner’s name, please consider donating to Maine Recovery Fund, a nonprofit that helps addicts in pragmatic ways with rides to work, sober house living, dental work and mental health counseling or Milestone Recovery providing help to those that find themselves homeless and on the street.

