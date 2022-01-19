ROCKWOOD and PORTLAND – Deane H. Rancourt, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at a Portland nursing home. She was born Oct. 8, 1941, in Greenville, the daughter of Madeline M. (Maheu) and Leo H. Rancourt.﻿Deane graduated from Greenville High School and attended the University of Maine Orono. She worked in the Portland area at Porteous Department Store, Maine National Bank and Verizon Telephone Company.﻿Deane enjoyed hiking, canoeing, mushrooming, flowers, and many other outdoor activities.She is survived by her siblings, Ron (Peg) Rancourt of Southington, Connecticut and Rockwood, Maine, Gail Turmel of Rockwood, Maine, Jack (Mary) Rancourt of Brewster, Massachusetts, Mary Rancourt of Gorham, Maine, James (Merlita) Rancourt of Crestview, Florida, and Paula Lugdon of Hudson, Maine. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.﻿Graveside services in Rockwood, Maine will be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at http://www.laryfuneralhome.com.

