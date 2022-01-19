PORTLAND – Christopher Richard Rush, 66, of East Millinocket, died suddenly on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Maine Medical CenterA celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Samuel Wilde Memorial Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Steven’s Avenue, Portland. For a complete obituary, to sign Christopher’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com.

Guest Book