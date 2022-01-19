BUXTON – Randy Lee Head, 67, passed away on Jan. 14, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.﻿He was born in Portland on Aug 17, 1954, a son of the late Delmar Head Sr. and Pauline (Suddy) Riley.﻿Randy Co owned a family business with his brother Gary Ferrante Landscaping﻿He is survived by his beloved wife- Brenda (Wheeler) Head; children- Alice Wheeler, Shannon Chase, Brandon Head, Samantha Head, and Ronny Head; siblings- Delmar Head Jr., Wayne Head, Gary Head Sr., and Wendy Morse-Baldwin; grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.﻿Visitation will be held on Friday Jan. 21 from 1 – 2 PM at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. At 2 PM, a funeral service will be held at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date.﻿Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

