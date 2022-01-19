ALFRED – Carl H. Delano Jr., 80 of Alfred, Maine passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 in the care of his loving family and dog Cuddles. Shortly following, Carl and Cuddles crossed the rainbow bridge together. Carl was born in Bath, Maine on August 15, 1941, the son of the late Carl and Sarah (McEachern) Delano. He graduated from Morse High, Class of 1959, alongside his best friend, Donald Day.Carl dedicated his life to his family, career and service, with a passion for passing along his legacy, in the form of teachings to the younger generations. He loved sharing personal stories from his younger years.Carl’s greatest love was family. He celebrated 57 years of marriage with the love of his life, Beverly. Together they raised six children, were blessed with 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. They will be forever in our hearts.“Delano” took great pride in his career at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Between 1962 and 1993 he served in roles in Supply, the Repair Office, Ship Superintendent, Project Superintendent and DMP Project Manager. He received several awards recognizing his exceptional contribution to the Shipyard and the Dept. of the U.S. Navy. Most notable is the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award he received in 1989.After retirement, Carl focused his efforts on service to his community and church. He served on the State Executive Board for the American Baptist Church, was a Sunday School Teacher at the Sanford First Baptist Church, Youth Group Leader, Teen Mission Coordinator and was involved in the launch of Young Life, a teen program in Southern Maine. To say Papa Carl was admired by the young people of the church is an understatement. Carl received the title of Deacon Emeritus by the church, for many years of faithful service and dedication.Carl was predeceased by his three sisters, Sharon, Debbie and Dawn.Carl is survived by and will by dearly missed by his children Carl Delano III and wife Johna, Denise Chase and husband Mike, Rhonda Burke, Terrie Killman and husband Joe, Steve and partner Kathy, Beth and partner Steve. Papa will forever be cherished by his 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m., at the Sanford First Baptist Church, 905 Main St., Sanford, Maine. Masks required.Arrangements are under the direction of the Carll- Heald & Black Funeral Homes, 580 Main Street, Springvale.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carl & Beverly Delano Operation Christmas Child Fund. (Mail check payable to Sanford First Baptist Church, ATTN: Shoebox Project, PO Box 250, Sanford, ME 04073. Memo: Delano OCC Fund).

