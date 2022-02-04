Helen C. Brown 1928 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Helen C. Brown, 93, died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at Midcoast Hospital. Helen was born in Bath on Sept. 18, 1928, a daughter of William F. and Gertrude (Wakefield) Plummer II. She attended Bath Schools and Morse High School. While in school she worked at the soda fountain in Hallet’s Drug Store where she would meet her future husband. On Sept. 18, 1947 Helen married John A. Brown of Bath. Together they raised their four children in Yarmouth and started a printing business. Her “home” was always Five Islands though, where you could find her every Sunday visiting her aunt, Helen Huskins, who raised her with her grandparents, Captain William F. Plummer and his wife, Maude. Helen worked in the candy store in Brunswick for 30-plus years as the “candy Lady”. She enjoyed meeting generations of customers remembering the candies they loved. Often she would have a long line “waiting for Helen”. She gave them the same care and attention whether the customer was 7 or 87. Helen was predeceased by her husband, John Brown; son, Kevin Brown, daughter, Bonnie Mains; and grandson, John Darling. Helen is survived by her daughter, Karen Brown, Michael Brown and his wife Ronda, a son-in-law, Wayne Mains; as well as nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at the Georgetown Community Center, 19 Old Schoolhouse Rd., Georgetown, ME 04548. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous