Mark Ryan Martin 1980 – 2021 TOPEKA, Kan. – Mark Ryan Martin, 41, passed away on Dec. 11, 2021 in Topeka, Kan. He was cremated. He was a devoted and caring father of twins Ava and Maci Martin, of Brunswick. Other survivors include his mother, Caren Martin; and his maternal grandmother, Cicely. Mark was predeceased by his father, Earl Martin; paternal grandparents Arthur and Marjorie, and his paternal grandfather, Ray. Upon his graduation from Washburn Rural High School in 1999, he joined the Navy. He served aboard the Theodore Roosevelt CVN-71 for four years as an Information Systems Technician, then as a Security Officer during Operation Enduring Freedom. He was employed by the City of Topeka, Kan. and then joined the crew at Hills Pet Nutrition. Mark will be sorely missed by “his girls”, his family, friends and coworkers.

