Rachel Hanson 1948 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Rachel Hanson, 73, died at her home surrounded by family on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, following a short battle with cancer. She was born on Jan. 29, 1948 to Bert and Pauline (LeClerc) Girard in Brunswick. She grew up in the Topsham Heights and attended Brunswick High School. She married Stanley Edgecomb in 1966 and gave birth to two sons in 1968 and 1970. In 1978 she was remarried to Albert Hanson and gave birth to their daughter, Melissa, in 1980. Rachel lived on the family farm in Topsham with Albert until her death, cherishing the simple farm life. One of her greatest pleasures was the time spent on the farm with her horses. She enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid hunter. Her life led her on several career paths. Rachel sold Avon and worked for Norton Insurance. She then worked in customer service at L.L.Bean for 25 years until retiring in the early 2000s. Not one to mince words or appear to be anything but herself, Rachel taught her children to appreciate the simple things in life. It only took a look to know she was displeased and if she used their middle name, they knew they were in trouble. Rachel was always there for her family, supporting her children and helping care for her grandchildren. Getting together with family was her favorite pastime. Rachel is survived by her husband, Albert; and three children, Stanley Edgecomb, Dale Edgecomb and his significant other, Dawn Frasch, Melissa (Hanson) Shaw and her husband, Matthew; her brother, Pete Girard; and three grandchildren, Logan, Sarah and Ben. She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Patricia (Girard) Weber. There will not be a funeral. Rachel’s family will hold a celebration of life in the spring, with the date and time to be determined.

