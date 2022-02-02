Maria Z. Doolittle 1931 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Maria Klara Zergenyi Doolittle, 90, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Maria was born on August 30, 1931, in Zárány, Sopron, Hungary. She was the only child of Andrew Zergenyi and Klara Svastics Zergenyi. She left Hungary with her parents in 1944, living first in Austria and then in England, before immigrating to the United States in 1952 and settling near Ithaca, N.Y. Maria worked at Cornell University, where she met her husband of 44 years, Donald P. Doolittle. After beginning their life together in Bar Harbor, Maine, Maria, Don and their two sons eventually made their home in West Lafayette, Ind., where Maria became a US citizen and received a bachelor’s degree in German from Purdue University. They returned to Maine in 1989, living first in Bar Harbor, and then in Brunswick. Maria kept her own home until she passed, where she graciously hosted family and friends, welcoming them with her warm heart and delicious cooking. Maria was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Don. She is survived by her two sons, Andrew Doolittle of Oakland, Calif. and Tom Doolittle of Acton, Mass.; her grandchildren, Angela Hulstrom, Jayne Flatt, and Lauren, Theresa, and Ryan Doolittle; four great-grandchildren; her daughters-in-law; and many beloved nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors. According to Maria’s wishes, a private celebration of her life will be held in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maria’s memory to: St. John the Baptist Church Brunswick, Maine ( http://www.allsaintsbrunswick.weshareonline.org ) or: Mid-coast Hunger Prevention Program ( http://www.mchpp.org/donate ) or: Doctors Without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org)

