Brenda Darcey 1940 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Brenda Darcey, 82, passed peacefully Saturday, March 12, 2022 surrounded by her family. Brenda was born in Flushing, N.Y. on Feb. 7, 1940 to Pacifico “Pach” Giombetti and Adriana Lena “Lee” Gregoretti. After initial reticence over the arrival of her brother, Carl Giombetti, when she was 4 years old, Brenda enjoyed growing up alongside Carl in Scarsdale, N.Y. It was a happy childhood living among their close-knit Italian family. Not only did their grandmother, aunts, uncles and cousins live nearby, one of her close cousins, Sylvia Contessa, joined her at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Brenda met lifelong friends, Anna Jeanneau, Kirsten Whitsett and Mary Riney, while she was earning her bachelor’s degree at Skidmore. The four college roommates regularly took girls trips for the next five decades despite living on different continents. After graduating from Skidmore, Brenda moved to Cambridge, Mass. to earn a master’s degree in education at Radcliffe. On a fated night in September 1961, Brenda met Richard “Dick” Darcey at a party on Beacon Hill. A few months later, Dick invited Brenda to join him to see a production of The Music Man. Fortunately, Brenda was eager to see the show. Brenda and Dick’s relationship bloomed, and in June 1963, they got married. Brenda and Dick started their married life in the suburbs of New York City. Brenda was a middle school history teacher until their first child, James Darcey, was born. Gail and Adrienne Darcey followed. The family enjoyed a few years living in London and travelling through Europe. With their children off at school, Brenda and Dick moved to Dallas, Williamsburg, Boston and then Brunswick, closer to their summer cottage on Orr’s Island. Brenda combined her love of art with her penchant for teaching by serving as a docent in art museums in New York, Dallas and Williamsburg. Brenda and Dick enjoyed travelling, especially to visit with their granddaughters, Bianca (Vicenza Italy) and Lillian (NYC). Brenda will be dearly missed by her husband, Dick; children James and wife Patrizia Guadagnin, Gail, Adrienne and husband Eric Smith; granddaughters Bianca and Lillian; brother, Carl and wife Dianne Giombetti; and extended family. A memorial service to celebrate Brenda’s rich life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday March 26 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions can be made to American Brain Tumor Association http://www.abta.org.

Guest Book