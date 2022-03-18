Lisa A. Alexander 1961 – 2022 BATH – Lisa A. Alexander passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday March 8, 2022. Lisa was an amazing crafter and gardener. She had a great sense of humor and everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her knew they were loved by her. Lisa taught many people to craft over the years, and they learned to love it as much as she did. Lisa worked as a housekeeper and at Sebasco Lodge for many years. Lisa loved and was loved by many pets over the years. She leaves behind her beloved cat, Little Bit. Lisa is survived by her sisters Pamela Farmer and her husband Dennis of Woolwich, Diana Kitzler and her husband Billy of Harpswell, her brother, Eric Alexander and his wife Betty of Brunswick; her daughter, Nicole Alexander and her companion Kevin of Sebasco, her son, Buck Alexander of Litchfield; several grandchildren Austin, Seaira, Adreanna, Waylon, and Willow.; and a great-grandson, Luke; several nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Tammy. Lisa was predeceased by her parents Clyde and Louisia Alexander; and her brother, Clyde Alexander. The family would like to thank Hospice for their wonderful care of Lisa. The family would also like to thank Sea Cliff housing for looking out for each other, including Lisa. They were all very special to her. Fly high our beautiful Lisa. Ta! Ta!

