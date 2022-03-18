John B. Ladley 1931 – 2022 ROCKLAND – John Bright Ladley Jr., 90, died March 14, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh to John B. Ladley and Olive Mclean on Sept. 16, 1931. John earned a master’s in Early Child Development at University of Pittsburgh and a master’s in Library Science at Carnegie Mellon. After graduating, John and his wife travelled to Europe and spent months in Greece, Holland and England creating some of his fondest memories. When they returned to the U.S., John was hired as a reference librarian at Bowdoin College and relocated the family to Maine in 1964. At Bowdoin, he was well-respected as a resource for the faculty and students. He worked in the library for over 25 years and loved every minute. During summers, the family lived on Matinicus Island where they owned the old Knights of Pythias hall. John truly appreciated the island and its people. After retirement from Bowdoin, John bought a house on the St. George River in Warren. There he and his long-term partner, Pierre Menard, former violinist with the Vermeer Quartet, tended fabulous gardens in spite of attacks by a multitude of beavers. John enjoyed puttering in the garden, creating stunning tableaus often including local plants, drift wood and rocks. John had a real love for the arts, especially music. He was a great fan of opera and classical music and collected pottery from both local artisans as well as beyond. With an encyclopedic mind, John could discuss many subjects in startling detail. He was an ancient history scholar and read voraciously. Known as a sweet, gentle person, John will be sorely missed. He was predeceased by his son, Benjamin Bright Ladley; and John’s long-time partner, Pierre Menard. He is survived by his son, Sam Ladley of Rockland and his wife, Beth; as well as his best friend and former wife, Anne Mahoney of Rockland. He is also survived by his brother, Donald Ladley and his wife B.J. and their daughters and their families. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Jeannette Whalen for the loving care she provided to John, allowing him to stay in his home right until the end. A memorial celebration of John’s life will be held sometime this summer. Donations may be sent to the Ben Ladley Scholarship Fund at the Chewonki Foundation, in Wiscasset.

