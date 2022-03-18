Roy Paul Godfrey 1952 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Roy Paul Godfrey, 69, of Topsham, died on March 11, 2022 at MidCoast Senior Health Center following a 35-year course of Parkinson’s Disease. Born on March 17, 1952 in Paul’s Valley, Okla., he was the son of the late Ralph Godfrey and Maggie Ruth McWhorter. He was raised mainly throughout Texas and was a member of the marching band (tuba), drama club and chorus. In his young days he worked a variety of jobs including pilot, tugboat operator, conductor, hostler, and mail carrier. In 1986, he received a B.A. in Information Technology and worked throughout the country as a mainframe programming consultant. He enjoyed travel, trivia, history, especially the Civil War. He loved literature, classical music and poetry, and was himself an accomplished poet, artist, and had a rich bass voice. He was active enjoying hiking, biking, swimming, table tennis and air hockey. Paul was a kind and gentle soul and so deeply loved. He had a twinkle in his eye and a delightful sense of humor that stayed with him to the end. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 22 years, Tess (née Towle); his daughter, Holly (Paul) Hack and two grandchildren, Emily and Nicky; his son, Parker; brothers Richard (Nancy) and Joe (Iris), sister, Becky Campbell; and many dear nieces and nephews who remember him fondly. He was predeceased by his sister, Debby Bynum. He also leaves behind his second family at MidCoast Senior Health Center. With their extraordinary care, he continued to live a rich and fulfilling life through the advanced stage of the disease. A celebration of life is being planned. In lieu of flowers donations to MidCoast Senior Health Center earmarked for the nurses fund are appreciated.

