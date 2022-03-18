Sheryl I. Clifford 1962 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Sheryl Ivy Clifford peacefully passed away on March 15, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born in Portland to Marvin A. Clifford and Patricia A. Clifford on March 31, 1962. She attended Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham where she was a stellar athlete, and was an integral part of her 1978 softball team’s win of the Class A State Championship that year. She went on to Becker Junior College in Leicester, Mass., where she made her mark in their softball program, and was voted an All-American athlete in her second year there. This led her to Bloomfield College in New Jersey, where she, along with her teammates competed in a college softball World Series and where she was inducted into the Bloomfield College Athletic Hall of Fame. After college, Sheryl settled in New Jersey, and found her career at TruGreen. Over the next 30 years, she worked her way up from the ground crew to a top sales representative. In 2012, she decided to return to her hometown of Topsham. Her next adventure was working for Vision Government Solutions, based out of Massachusetts, as a tax assessor for commercial and residential properties over a lot of New England, but mostly in Maine. Sheryl was best known for her great sense of humor, her love for the Patriots and Red Sox, playing endless games, road trips to the casinos, and social gatherings. She was a loyal supporter of Mt. Ararat class of 1980. Between softball and card games with her friends in New Jersey, her time with the ” ’80s Ladies ” and their many sleepovers and outings, the camping trips and cookouts with her Augusta friends, Sheryl was truly loved. She was a great storyteller and kept everyone laughing. Her family and friends want to thank CHANS, her doctors, nurses, and other healthcare providers for their support during her illness. Sheryl dearly loved her family. She was predeceased by her father, Marvin A. Clifford. She is survived by her mother, Patricia O’Reilly Clifford of Topsham; her brother, Scott Clifford of Topsham, her sister, Laurie Tooher and her husband Billy, of Topsham, her sister, Linda Clifford of Canton, Mass.; her nieces Krista and Haley Clifford, Missy Tooher, and nephew, Willie Tooher. She will be sorely missed in her community. Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com A celebration of life will be held later this year when the weather gets better. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, 725-4341. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her name to the Midcoast Humane Society.

