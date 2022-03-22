WELLS

Wells Jr. High Fifth-grader wins York County Spelling Bee

Wells Jr. High fifth-grader Siri Brown placed first in the 2022 York County Spelling Bee at Massabesic Middle School in February. Another fifth-grader, Kian Donovan, finished third.

Brown will next represent York County in the Maine State Spelling Bee Friday in Portland.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Police Department hiring seasonal officers

The Old Orchard Beach Police Department is accepting applications for seasonal police officers this summer.

Open to residents from any town, the Reserve Officer Program is a great way to gain real-world experience and job training. The starting pay is $22 per hour.

Candidates must perform a physical agility test and an alert test, both state requirements for all law enforcement officers. Applicants may contact the Criminal Justice Academy at 877-8000 for additional testing dates.

Applicants must be at least 20 years old; possess an associate’s degree or 60 college credits if they are age 20; pass the physical agility and alert tests; have a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED. The Law Enforcement Pre-service School (LEPS) three-phase training course is not required, but is preferred.

Applicants must submit a background booklet and a number of required documents.

For additional information go to oobmaine.com/employment. For questions about hiring, contact Fran Beaulieu at 934-5714 ext. 1532.

MIDCOAST REGION

Maine Lobster Festival Sea Goddess applicants

The Maine Lobster Festival is seeking for 20 young women to serve as sea princesses and ambassadors for the 75th annual festival and the fishing/lobstering industry. Those selected will compete for the title of Maine Sea Goddess at the 2022 Maine Lobster Festival.

The 2022 festival will be held Aug. 3-7 and will feature new events for its 75th anniversary. On opening night, Aug. 3, 2022, the Maine Sea Goddess will be crowned along with the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality. The Sea Goddess will receive a cash prize of $2,000, the Crown Princess will receive $1,000, and Miss Congeniality will receive $250. The Sea Goddess will represent the Midcoast and the Maine lobster industry throughout the year at various festivals and events.

Applications may be submitted online or mailed to the Coronation Committee by May 22. Full guidelines can be found on the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation page of the Maine Lobster Festival website at mainelobsterfestival.com.

PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH

Chet Jordan scholarship available for student leaders

Student leaders are encouraged to apply for the Chet Jordan Leadership Award at the Maine Community Foundation.

Eligible applicants must be graduating seniors at Maine high schools pursuing post-secondary study in a two- or four-year program within the University of Maine System, Maine Community College System, Maine Maritime Academy and all vocational/ technical schools in the state.

The application deadline is April 15. To apply, visit mainecf.org, or contact scholarship coordinator Jackie Shannon at [email protected]

