Carl Frederick Henrikson 1931 – 2022 STANDISH – Carl Frederick Henrikson passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 peacefully at his home in Standish, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Rockland on Nov. 30, 1931, the son of Evelyn M. and Joseph H. E. Henrikson. He moved to Bath as a young child and graduated from Morse High School class of 1950. Carl served in the Navy, in the Korean War from 1950 – ’54. He was very proud of the fact that he serviced Alan Shepard’s plane aboard ship. Upon arriving home, he met the love of his life Martha F. Holmes, whom he did not let get away. They married after knowing each other for only four months. Last September they celebrated their 67th Anniversary. They raised six children in Cape Elizabeth. Carl entered the plumbing/pipe fitters apprenticeship program in Portland in 1954 and was licensed in three years. He went on to earn his Masters Plumbing license and to teach at SMVTI in the apprenticeship program in the evenings. He was the liaison for union 217 (which is now 716) between the State of Maine and the Union. After Carl retired, he continued to use his plumbing skills to help his community. He was very proud that 14 of his family members entered the trade under his guidance. Carl was a member of St. Ann’s Episcopal Church of Windham where he served on the vestry as junior warden. He was the first commander of the American Legion Post 128 in Standish and was a member of the VFW post 6859 in Portland. Carl is survived by his wife Martha; two sons and four daughters, Carl J. Henrikson of Scarborough, Vicki Henrikson of Auburn, Ruth Stanton and her husband Scott of Standish, Karen Murphy and her husband John of Portland, Cynthia Grant and her husband Kevin of Naples and David E. Henrikson and his wife Carrie of Westbrook; 15 grandchildren, Marcia Griffin, Nina Crist, Carl “Joe” Henrikson Jr., Amber Hamilton, Brianna Tomasello, Eric Myers, Elizabeth Stanton, Ryan Stanton, Cameron Murphy, Lars Murphy, Casey Grant, Colin Grant, Caitlin Grant, David “D.J.” Henrikson Jr., Sean Henrikson; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Sylvia Ames and her husband Harold of Arrowsic, brother-in-law, Douglas Daggett of Brookton, sister-in-law, C. Leah Holmes and her husband David Lyon of Lisbon Falls and brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” Redlon of Bath. Carl was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Henry Henrikson and wife Beverly, sisters V. Astrid Daggett, E. Joanne Pottle and husband David, L. Marie Snowdon and husband Frederick, sister-in-law, Marion Redlon; granddaughter, Amanda Hamilton and grandson, Karl Justin Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at St. Ann’s Church this spring. To express condolences or to participate in Carl’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

