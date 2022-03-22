Marie Maloney Johnson 1953 – 2022 BATH – Marie Maloney Johnson, 69, of West Chops Point Road passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her residence. Marie was a bright spark in the world and will be missed by so many. Marie was born in Shrewsbury, Mass. on March 2, 1953, the daughter of Donald O. and June (Johnson) Maloney. Marie grew up in Shrewsbury, Mass. as the oldest daughter in a big, loving family of 10 children. Her caring and generous nature was shaped by her upbringing in a house full of people and laughter. It instilled in her a deep appreciation for family, and she shared this with all who were fortunate enough to know her. She loved music and sang in various choruses throughout her life. Marie was truly grace in human form, a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, and daughter. In 1971 she graduated from Marian High School in Worcester, Mass. and in 1975 from Anna Maria College with a degree in Biology and certified as a Medical Technologist. She was employed at UMASS Medical Center in Worcester, Mass. and later as Clinical Immunology Supervisor at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. After staying home to raise her children she returned to work as a Massage Therapist, owning her own practice “The Healing Rose” in Harvard, Mass. Marie had a rare combination of healing energy and technical skill that gave peace and relief to many clients in pain. She met her husband Peter of 43 years on a blind date, and they married in 1978. They were partners and best friends, their relationship growing stronger as time went on and deepening with the years. As a young married couple, they bought a house in Andover Mass., where they started their family. In 1989 they moved to Harvard, Mass. where they lived for 27 years making memories with their children LJ and Patrick. During this time they also owned a home in Arrowsic, where they gained an appreciation for the beauty of Mid-coast Maine. In 2016 they retired to Bath where they spent time gardening and boating on the Kennebec River. The things most central to Marie’s life were her family, a strong need to do the right thing and a desire to help others. This deep dedication to her family and community was reflected in everything she did. She was Chairperson of the Caring Committee at her church and active in the Harvard PTA. Marie especially enjoyed family gatherings with her family and grandchildren. Family was always Marie’s touchstone, and she formed deep meaningful family relationships. She loved fiercely and deeply, and we take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace surrounded by light. She was predeceased by one sister, Nancy Maloney Thomas; and her mother, June Rose Maloney. She is survived by her husband, Peter E. Johnson; eldest child, LJ Johnson and their wife Karen Akunowicz, son, Patrick Johnson and his wife Kristina; her father, Donald O. Maloney Sr.; four brothers, Donald Maloney Jr. and his wife Mary, Bob Maloney and his wife Joyce, Mike Maloney and his wife Judy and John Maloney and his partner Catherine Anderson, four sisters, Sue Maloney, Joni Maloney-Kelleher and her husband Danny Kelleher, Carol Maloney Nelson and her husband Dave Nelson and Patti Maloney Nelson and her husband Bill Nelson; two grandchildren, Liam and Whitney Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be on Friday, March 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at the funeral home. A gathering of family and friends will follow at Marie’s home in Bath. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bath in the spring. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mid-Coast Parkview Health, who cared for Marie at the end of her life with grace and compassion https://www.midcoastparkviewhealth.com/giving/donate

