WELLS – Doris A. Clark passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022. She was surrounded by loved ones as heaven called for an angel. Her partner, Ed Hannon, was there to hold her hand, just as he was for the past 22 years.

Doris was born on June 25, 1932 in Portland, to parents Ruth and Henry Smith.

She leaves behind her twin sisters, Sharon Smith and Linda Gieringer.

She is survived by her son, Michael and wife Cathy Emmons, her daughter, Ellen and husband Chris Bowden, and her youngest son, Bruce and wife Lucy Emmons. In all, she had nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Doris lived a full life of loyalty and devotion. She was committed to the meticulous caretaking of several properties on Parson’s Beach for over 70 years where she leaves behind dear friend, Betsy Hutz.

She spent many years as a seamstress for Carl Hooper in Kennebunk, where her level of talent and passion only grew each day. As a member of the Wells Branch community for many years, she and close friend, Shirley Fish, shared too many memories to mention.

In her free time, she loved to put her creative mind to work by making dolls and other keepsakes she loved to share. Being selfless and dependable made her essential to anyone who was lucky enough to have her in their lives. She will be sincerely missed by all.

A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Doris’ Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

