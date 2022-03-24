SOUTH PORTLAND – Alton E. Morgan, 89, died March 16, 2022. He was born in Gardiner June 3, 1932, son of Alton F. and Theresa (Palmer) Morgan. He was raised in Randolph and graduated from Gardiner High School in 1950. He spent time in D.C. working at the Pentagon and WGL while attending Georgetown University. He returned to his beloved Maine where he met and married Helen Bryant in 1957. He graduated from the University of Maine – Portland in 1963. He worked for the State of Maine for 34 years.He cared for his community and volunteered for the Boy Scouts, Little League, PTA, and was president of the SoPo-Cape Kiwanis. He served on the South Portland School Board and was a State Representative in the 118th Legislature. He loved his New England sports teams. Al was a member of the Portland Chess Club and enjoyed playing bridge. He took pleasure in singing, reading, gardening, and genealogy. Al enjoyed meeting new people and was a friend to many. His greatest love was for his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by Helen, his wife of 64 years; sons Stephen Morgan and wife Debbie, Timothy Morgan and partner Nancy, daughters Judith Bogdanovich and husband Peter, Kathleen Fecteau and husband Brian; grandchildren John Morgan and Elisha, Sam Strumph and Chelsea, Benjamin Morgan, Luke Bogdanovich and Nicole, Heidi Bogdanovich and fiancé Matthew, Mason Morgan, Zachery and Nicholas Fecteau; four great-grandchildren; and two nephews. Visiting hours will be at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, Tuesday, March 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at Thornton Heights United Methodist Church, South Portland.We extend a very special thank you for the loving and compassionate care given to Alton by Seaside staff and Beacon Hospice. For full obituary, online condolences and lieu of flowers please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

