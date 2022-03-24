When asked if there were any rules to writing a piece for a guest column, I had to admit that I didn’t know of any. However, I said I’d explain it from my point of view and say what works for me. The next four points are the teeth of a mental comb that I use to brush, shape and polish a piece of writing for a guest column, and the fifth point is “Orrin’s Razor.”

1. I write about people I’ve known, things and thoughts I’ve had, places I’ve been, and events I’ve taken part in. Anything else always turns out to be fiction, fantasy, gossip or nonsense.

2. I don’t use swear words, hate words, scat, or porn, and I let other folks speak for themselves. I try to say what’s mine to say, hoping that what I write can be positive and helpful.

3. I try to write so I can read it smoothly out loud and savor the words and their sound. I take the same care in choosing my words, as a painter in choosing his brushes, his canvas, colors and perspective.

4. I finish with what I began, that is, with some sort of connection between the beginning, the middle, and the end of the piece, to give the sense of completeness, and closure.

5. If you can’t keep it to one page or less, you probably don’t understand it very well, and they’re not going to read the second page, anyway. That’s five.

Orrin Frink is a Kennebunkport resident. He can be reached at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: