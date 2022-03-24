SCARBOROUGH – Avis Laurine (Reynolds) Thompson passed away on the morning of March 19, 2022 at the age of 98. The daughter of Ethyl G. and Lt jg Verner H. Reynolds, Laurine was born on May 19, 1923 and grew up in Cape Elizabeth.

Laurine married George R. Leavitt in 1942 and brought up their family of five children in Scarborough.

She was predeceased by George in 1963 and married Clifford Thompson in 1969. She was predeceased by Clifford Thompson in 1999.

Laurine had five children and was predeceased by her sons Scott A. Leavitt in 1994 and Richard Brent Leavitt in 2015.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne E. Burnham with partner Jon Roberts from Gorham, and her sons Lee R. Leavitt and spouse Avis Leavitt from Scarborough and Dr. Dale F. Leavitt and spouse Liese Siemann of East Falmouth, Mass.; as well as a multitude of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in late April. For full obituary, see http://www.dcpatememorials.com/1924/Avis-Thompson-Memorial

In lieu of flowers, Laurine requested that you make a donation to Scarborough Fire and Rescue.

